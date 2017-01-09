MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
On the eve of his inauguration, we explore concerns about Donald Trump's financial conflicts of interest.
Business & Economy, United States, Donald Trump
How a radio station that broadcasts from inside a psychiatric hospital changes attitudes towards mental illness.
Media, Argentina, Mental health
101 East explores the tradition of confinement for new mothers in modern China and the growing industry behind it.
Arts & Culture, Asia, China
We investigate how an underground fire that has been burning for 100 years has led to one of India's largest land grabs.
India, Environment, Health