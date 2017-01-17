MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
The tale of the tape that puts the lie to the Israeli PM's media narrative. Plus, the Zimbabwean journalists' dilemma.
Media, Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu
In an UpFront special, we ask his former policy adviser and his personal aide about the man and his policies.
Politics, United States, Barack Obama
101 East investigates the suspicious murder of a political activist in Cambodia.
Politics, Cambodia, Human Rights
How states have used Interpol alerts to persecute exiled dissidents and refugees across international borders.
Politics, Security, Human Rights