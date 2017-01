One of the greatest mysteries of aviation will remain a mystery after search for the wreckage has been called off.

The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has ended without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board.

The location of flight MH370 has been one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries since the plane disappeared en route to Beijing from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.