Battle for Mosul: Who controls what

Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, is now the scene of a battle for control between Iraqi, Kurdish, and ISIL forces.

In June 2014, Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) forces captured Mosul, Iraq's second largest city. Over two years later, it is ISIL's last stronghold in the country.

The city, which still houses more than one million people, is now being besieged on all sides by a coalition of Iraqi and Kurdish troops, with additional support from Western forces. If ISIL is driven out of the city, the armed group no longer has any significant presence in Iraq, as this map of control shows.

According to the United Nations, the battle for Mosul has the potential to become one of the largest humanitarian disasters in history.