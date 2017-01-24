Yemen conflict: Who controls what

More than two years after storming the capital, Sanaa, Houthi rebels have consolidated control over parts of Yemen.

Yemen has been torn apart by conflict since 2014, when Houthi rebels, allied with troops loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, captured large expanses of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

A coalition assembled by Saudi Arabia launched an air campaign against the rebels in March 2015. Since then, more than 9,000 people have been killed and 2.8 million driven from their homes.

The Arab coalition's campaign of air strikes has devastated Houthi positions, ammunition depots and bases, but it has largely failed to pave the way for the recapture of the capital, Sanaa, and other strategic cities in the country.