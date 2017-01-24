Iraq

Iraq war map: Who controls what

As fighting in parts of Iraq intensifies, a visual breakdown of the control of territory after years of war.

Yarno Ritzen | | Iraq, ISIS, Middle East, Battle for Mosul, Maps

After more than a decade of instability, parts of Iraq still lie in shambles, with several forces and groups fighting for control of large parts of the country.

Supported by air strikes from US-led coalition warplanes, the Iraqi government and Kurdish forces have been trying to take territory from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) armed group.

Currently, Mosul is ISIL's only stronghold in the country, the group having suffered a number of territorial losses over the past few months.

ISIL has been losing territory not only in Iraq, but also in Syria, as this map of the Syrian civil war shows.

iraq civil war map isil isis kurds ypg

Source: Al Jazeera News

