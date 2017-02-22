MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
The poignant stories of Palestinian prisoners in Israel and the effects of imprisonment on them and their families.
Israel, Palestine, Human Rights
We analyse how populist far-right movements are challenging the promise of an integrated union.
Politics, Europe
A group of exonerated death row survivors called the 'Resurrection Club' fights to abolish the death penalty in the US.
Human Rights, Politics, US & Canada
We tell the story of Mouawiya Syasneh, the boy whose anti-Assad graffiti lit the spark that engulfed Syria.
War & Conflict, Syria's Civil War