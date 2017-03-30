MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
A personal journey reveals how anger and fear fuelled the Ebola crisis that ravaged West Africa.
Africa, Health
A look at the information wars waged by Israel and its supporters to win the hearts and minds of the American people.
Media, War & Conflict, Israel
Media and the politics of representation in Latin America, from the 'perfect Latin American' to the 'authentic' one.
Media, Politics, Latin America
We analyse how populist far-right movements are challenging the promise of an integrated union.
Politics, Europe