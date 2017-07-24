HIV/AIDS: Fewer deaths, but infections still rising

MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
Why the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, of great significance to both Muslims and Jews, remains an ongoing point of tension.
The Qatar Petroleum chief discusses the impact of the Qatar-Gulf crisis on the oil and gas industry.
A look into the forces that profit from recruiting migrant labourers, many of whom work illegally and are underpaid.
A powerful film with exclusive footage from the day of the Israeli assault on the densely populated Shujayea district.
