The rise and fall of ISIL

When the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant first started taking territory, the media didn't take much notice. The city of Fallujah had already fallen to ISIL fighters when, in June, its men stormed the University of Anbar in Ramadi. Still, little attention. But when Mosul, Iraq's second biggest city, fell the same month the world started to watch the country again. ISIL, also active in Syria, now seemed both a threat to the region and a group with the wind behind its back. Since then, there have been hundreds of battles, gruesome killings that have shocked the world, and a US-led campaign of air strikes. Kurdish fighters have pushed the group out of some towns and villages. And what many once saw as an invincibility on the battlefield, is starting to look shaky.

Here, we recall some of the key events for ISIL from that assault on Ramadi until now.