Though attacks became more frequent in 2011, since Morsi’s removal from power in 2013 they have escalated dramatically.

Egypt has battled fighters in Sinai for years, but the rebellion became far more deadly after the 2013 military removal of Mohamed Morsi.

Al Jazeera's Middle East analyst Yehia Ghanem said the intensified violence in Sinai over the last four years has been used by the Egyptian government to escalate repression throughout the country.

"The Egyptian regime has initiated violence in the Sinai - all over the country but specifically in Sinai. It's a rule - violence begets violence," he said.