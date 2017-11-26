Zimbabwe after Mugabe

Harare - Zimbabwe has witnessed many dramatic moments since November 15, when a military operation was launched, which eventually resulted in President Robert Mugabe's resignation.

As the country comes to terms with its first leadership change in 37 years, many of its citizens wonder what kind of political future Zimbabwe faces under its new leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Some see him as an extension of the Mugabe government, while others trust he will guide Zimbabwe into a more democratic and economically stable era.