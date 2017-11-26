Zimbabwe after Mugabe

by Tendai Marima
Supporters of recently inaugurated President Emmerson Mnangagwa wave a banner in support of the man many believe could take Zimbabwe forward. Despite critics' concerns that he was once Mugabe's right-hand man accused of many rights abuses, ordinary supporters of Ngwena (the Crocodile, as he's popularly known) trust Mnangagwa could provide the necessary leadership to help the country get out it's current economic crisis. [Tendai Marima/Al Jazeera]
Harare - Zimbabwe has witnessed many dramatic moments since November 15, when a military operation was launched, which eventually resulted in President Robert Mugabe's resignation.

As the country comes to terms with its first leadership change in 37 years, many of its citizens wonder what kind of political future Zimbabwe faces under its new leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Some see him as an extension of the Mugabe government, while others trust he will guide Zimbabwe into a more democratic and economically stable era.

An army officer and policeman stand on patrol together near parliament and the presidential offices. The military recently announced the end of it's operation which saw the defence forces parking their tanks outside these buildings. Since the end of the army's Operation: Restore Legacy, police now reappeared on the streets and are working together with the military as the situation in the country normalizes. [Tendai Marima/Al Jazeera]
Shiela Jonga, 69, has fond memories of Zimbabwe's independence celebrations in 1980. She and her late husband trekked from Murewha, a rural farming area 90 km north-east of the capital Harare, to Zimbabwe Grounds to commemorate the birth of a new nation on 18 April 1980. Jonga regrets the way Zimbabwe has turned out under former President Robert Mugabe, but she says, "Now that we have change, I hope to see a better country while I'm still on this earth." [Tendai Marima/Al Jazeera]
Samson Musoni Mhasvi, 59, was a teenager when he went to fight in Zimbabwe's liberation struggle in the 1970s. He trained in Mozambique and in 1979 he finally had the chance to meet former President Robert Mugabe. "I had heard so much about him in Mozambique and when the ceasefire was called in 1979 I actually came face to face with him in the camps. I couldn't believe it, I had seen him, our leader," he recalls. But Mhasvi says he became disillusioned shortly after independence when in 1983, fighting between the liberation forces who had won the war against colonialism broke out. "How could he allow comrades who fought together to now fight each other?" he asked in reference to the 1980s ethnic conflict that saw over 20,000 killed in the southern Matabeleland region. [Tendai Marima/Al Jazeera]
Chipo Charera, a blind beggar, 60, sits by a bank asking passersby for money. In a good month she says she can make up to $30 and this goes towards looking after her three grandchildren. Both of her two children died and since 2008, Charera has lived at the Sally Mugabe Housing Scheme, an area for resettled landless people named after former President Robert Mugabe’s first wife. Although Charera, a member of the Apostolic Faith church, is happy with the transition to a new leadership, she feels indebted to President Mugabe for his patronage to the traditional sect. [Tendai Marima/Al Jazeera]
A young man smokes a cigarette in a park opposite the parliament in Harare as he holds up a placard of head of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Constantino Chiwenga who many praise for leading the military operation that resulted in President Robert Mugabe tendering his resignation after nearly four decades in charge. [Tendai Marima/Al Jazeera]
Clive Gunta, 26, plumber holds up a crossed out portrait of President Robert Mugabe signaling his time is long overdue. This portrait can be seen hanging in many public premises this portrait as it was a requirement by law, but since the 93-year-old's resignation, some places have taken down the photograph. [Tendai Marima/Al Jazeera]
Supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa gather at the ZANU-PF headquarters at sunset waiting to see the newly appointed leader upon his return from South Africa. [Tendai Marima/Al Jazeera]
A money trader who says the street rate for US dollars (left) and bond notes (right) has fallen since Friday’s inauguration of President Emmerson Manangagwa. The bond note, a greenback equivalent was introduced last November to help reduce cash shortages. However in recent months, the black market has mopped up the US dollar and a street rate has seen bond notes trading as high as $1,50: US$1. Currently the rate has fallen as low as US $1: $1,20 as US dollar notes start to trickle back into the banking system and hopes that investors will return to Zimbabwe. [Tendai Marima/Al Jazeera]
A man walks past a graffiti sign about ex-President Robert Mugabe as he smokes his cigarette. Under Mugabe’s rule expressing comments such as these was a prosecutable offence. Although President Mnangagwa has promised a more democratic Zimbabwe, it remains to be seen whether he will continue with the ‘insult law’ that was inherited from the colonial era. [Tendai Marima/Al Jazeera]
Zvisinei Zvisinei Sosono, 37, sits in a grass-thatched shelter that was built to replace a brick-faced home allegedly demolished on several occasions by the police in an effort to make way for former First Lady Grace Mugabe to allegedly turn the state-owned estate into a private game reserve. Resettled on Manzou Farm, 37 km north of Harare, she hopes the inception of President Emmerson Mnangagwa could bring an end to the raid cycles. [Tendai Marima/Al Jazeera]
Morgan Tsvangirai, leader of the country's largest opposition movement (MDC-T) has welcomed Mugabe's resignation and expressed a willingness to form a transition administration to lead Zimbabwe towards "credible" elections. Most MDC-T supporters back Tsvangirai's call for an interim government of national unity as they feel the opposition is a critical stakeholder in the Mnangagwa-led administration. Between 2009 to 2013 Tsvangirai served as Prime Minister in a government of national unity after a disputed, violent election runoff in 2008 saw ex-President Mugabe claim victory. [Tendai Marima/Al Jazeera]
Former Vice President Joice Mujuru who leads the National People’s Party and a small coalition of opposition parties has called for a broad-based inclusive administration to steer Zimbabwe to 2018’s vote. Mujuru would like to see civil society and political parties play a part in the new government under President Mnangagwa. [Tendai Marima/Al Jazeera]
There are high expectations for Zimbabwe's third President Emmerson Mnangagwa who promises to lead Zimbabwe into a new democratic era, but whether he can break from his authoritarian past as part of the Mugabe regime, seems a hopeful promise yet to be fulfilled. [Tendai Marima/Al Jazeera]
