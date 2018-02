Sanaa, Yemen - Rocked by more than three years of conflict, the majority of those living in Yemen are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The civil war escalated in March 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition launch air attacks on Yemen against Houthi rebels captured much of the country.

Since then, more than 10,000 people have been killed, millions have been forced to flee and the country has been ravaged by disease and hunger.

This photo essay is provided by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.