Winter weather comes early to Europe

Snow has hit the Pyrenees and other parts of northern Spain and Portugal. [Santi Otero/EPA-EFE]
Winter has come early to many parts of Europe over the last week or so.

An active weather front has brought snow to many areas, and is still producing snow over the Baltic States and western Russia.

Some low-lying areas, which escaped the snow, have experienced heavy rain, which resulted in flooding.

Further troughs of low pressure are in evidence across central and western areas, bringing showers of sleet and snow.

The snow is excellent news for the European ski industry, with an early start to the season for most areas. Many resorts have all lifts open and powder snow is in abundance.

Snow spread across much of Poland, including Kakopane, in the south. [Grzegorz Momot/EPA]
Heavy snowfall in Hungary the Kekestro Mountain recording more than one metre. [Peter Komka/EPA]
Eastern France including the Alps has seen a lot of early season snow - good news for the ski industry. [Patrick Hertzog/AFP]
The French island of Corsica has seen snow, now followed by severe storms. [Pascal Pochara/AFP]
Across the Balkans heavy rain at lower altitudes has been extensive including Pristina, Kosovo. [Armend Nimani/EPA]
More than 100 millimetres of rain fell across Albania, with extensive flooding in Tirana and areas further north. [Gent Shkullaku/AFP]
Snow in Lavaux above Lake Geneva, Switzerland. [Fabrice Coffrini/AFP]
For those who miss the snow, there is always the artificial type, as in this Christmas fair in Hong Kong. [Wallace Woon/EPA]
