Winter weather comes early to Europe

Winter has come early to many parts of Europe over the last week or so.

An active weather front has brought snow to many areas, and is still producing snow over the Baltic States and western Russia.

Some low-lying areas, which escaped the snow, have experienced heavy rain, which resulted in flooding.

Further troughs of low pressure are in evidence across central and western areas, bringing showers of sleet and snow.

The snow is excellent news for the European ski industry, with an early start to the season for most areas. Many resorts have all lifts open and powder snow is in abundance.