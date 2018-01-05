A weekend of weather extremes

Much of North America continues to be in the grip of icy weather, despite a slight rise in temperatures. More snow is expected to spread across the mid-Atlantic region and the east coast before temperatures begin to recover.

On the other side of the Atlantic, snow has hit parts of mainland Spain, bringing travel disruption, while the Mediterranean coasts of France and Spain have been hit by severe storms.

Elsewhere, cold air continues to dominate - although England's cricketers suffered a thrashing by Australia's team on what was the hottest day in Sydney in almost 80 years, and the hottest Ashes Test day in history.