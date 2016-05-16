Week in pictures: From Syria strikes to DRC protests

A demonstrator in La Paz gives a flower to a riot police officer during a rally against Bolivia's new healthcare policies. [David Mercado/Reuters]
A demonstrator in La Paz gives a flower to a riot police officer during a rally against Bolivia's new healthcare policies. [David Mercado/Reuters]
People protest in Morocco after two miners died while working in a clandestine coal mine in Jerada. [Youssef Boudlal/Reuters]
People protest in Morocco after two miners died while working in a clandestine coal mine in Jerada. [Youssef Boudlal/Reuters]
A wounded rebel fighter arrives in Daraa after evacuating from Beit Jann, Syria. [Alaa al Faqir/Reuters]
A wounded rebel fighter arrives in Daraa after evacuating from Beit Jann, Syria. [Alaa al Faqir/Reuters]
Family members mourn the victims of a December 28 apartment fire in New York's Bronx neighbourhood. [Amr Alfiky/Reuters]
Family members mourn the victims of a December 28 apartment fire in New York's Bronx neighbourhood. [Amr Alfiky/Reuters]
Children stand near a damaged site after an air strike hit the Eastern Ghouta town of Misraba in Syria. [Bassam Khabieh/Reuters]
Children stand near a damaged site after an air strike hit the Eastern Ghouta town of Misraba in Syria. [Bassam Khabieh/Reuters]
Members of the 'Miracle Team', a soccer team made up crutch-bearing soccer players, listen to their coach before a training session at the El Salam club on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
Members of the 'Miracle Team', a soccer team made up crutch-bearing soccer players, listen to their coach before a training session at the El Salam club on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
People celebrate the new year during a countdown event at Yongdingmen Gate in Beijing, China. [Jason Lee/Reuters]
People celebrate the new year during a countdown event at Yongdingmen Gate in Beijing, China. [Jason Lee/Reuters]
Young men in Kinshasa protest the Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down from power. [John Bompengo/AP Photo]
Young men in Kinshasa protest the Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down from power. [John Bompengo/AP Photo]
People walk between candles during the 'One Million Stars' event by Swiss humanitarian organisation Caritas as a sign of solidarity and cohesion with the poor in Bern, Switzerland. [Stefan Wermuth/Reuters]
People walk between candles during the 'One Million Stars' event by Swiss humanitarian organisation Caritas as a sign of solidarity and cohesion with the poor in Bern, Switzerland. [Stefan Wermuth/Reuters]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Malawi's fearsome chief, terminator of child marriages

Malawi's fearsome chief, terminator of child marriages

Chief Kachindamoto has broken up 850 child marriages in three years, and banned the sexual initiations of young girls.

The Afghan president has more powers than a king

The Afghan president has more powers than a king

The Afghan constitution which gives unprecedented powers to the president is at the heart of a major crisis in Kabul.

Is a two-state solution still possible?

Is a two-state solution still possible?

Israeli MPs pass a new law making it harder for any future government to cede Jerusalem.