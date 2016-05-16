Week in pictures: From Syria strikes to DRC protests

A photo roundup of some of last week's events, including demonstrations in Morocco and Bolivia.
Chief Kachindamoto has broken up 850 child marriages in three years, and banned the sexual initiations of young girls.
The Afghan constitution which gives unprecedented powers to the president is at the heart of a major crisis in Kabul.
Israeli MPs pass a new law making it harder for any future government to cede Jerusalem.
