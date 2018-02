World War II guns fire a salute during celebrations of the 74th anniversary of the battle that lifted the Siege of Leningrad in St Petersburg, Russia. The Nazi German and Finnish siege and blockade of Leningrad, now known as St Petersburg, was broken on January 18, 1943 but finally lifted on January 27, 1944. More than 1 million people died mainly from starvation during the 900-day siege. [Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo]