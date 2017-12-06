Week in pictures: From 'day of rage' to Nepal elections

Arebi, a Syrian refugee girl, stands at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. The hundreds sleeping in the woods are among more than 8,500 asylum-seekers stuck on Lesbos, where facilities for migrants were only designed to accommodate about 3,000. Thousands more are on four other Greek islands close to Turkey. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]