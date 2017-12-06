Week in pictures: From 'day of rage' to Nepal elections

A Palestinian protester prepares to burn a US flag during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]
Pro-independence Catalan supporters gather to begin a demonstration near the EU quarter in Brussels. Thousands rallied in Brussels on Thursday, two weeks before Spanish regional elections. [Virginia Mayo/AP Photo]
Members of the anti-narcotics force pose for a picture as drugs are burned during a ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan. [Caren Firouz/Reuters]
Anti-government demonstrators help a woman in a wheelchair get past a burning barricade they erected to block the road to Valle de los Angeles, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]
Roshid Jan, a Rohingya refugee, cries while holding her son, Muhammad Gyab, at a camp for widows and orphans inside the Balukhali camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. [Damir Sagolj/Reuters]
A firefighter battles a wildfire at Faria State Beach in Ventura, Southern California. The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes. [Jae C. Hong/AP Photo]
Nepalese women stand and wait in a queue to cast their votes during the legislative elections in Thimi, Bhaktapur, Nepal. Millions of people in Nepal were voting in the final phase of elections for members of the national and provincial assemblies. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
Arebi, a Syrian refugee girl, stands at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. The hundreds sleeping in the woods are among more than 8,500 asylum-seekers stuck on Lesbos, where facilities for migrants were only designed to accommodate about 3,000. Thousands more are on four other Greek islands close to Turkey. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
Bryan Gonzalez, 14, poses for a portrait in his devil costume at a procession symbolising the fight between good and evil that celebrates the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception in Ciudad Vieja, Guatemala. The Old City holds their town's days-long annual fair in honour of their patron saint, the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception. [Luis Soto/AP Photo]
People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the snow during Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland. [Denis Balibouse/Reuters]
