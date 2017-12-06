Week in pictures: From 'day of rage' to Nepal elections

A photo roundup of some of last week's events, including a Catalan supporters' rally and California wildfires.
No country in the world recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Amid outcry, US leader declares it is time to recognise Jerusalem as Israeli capital and says embassy to be moved there.
Unite the Right rally survivors say they have not received help from funds raised by Democratic Socialists of America.
