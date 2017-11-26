Tropical Cyclone Ockhi so far

The developing cyclone produced strong winds, which whipped up huge waves, making beach vending a more risky affair in Colombo, Sri Lanka. [Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP]
As the northeast monsoon establishes a winter season across South Asia, the cyclone risk for Sri Lanka increases. Tropical Cyclone Ockhi formed to the south of the island at the start of the week and gained sufficient strength to bring down trees in the capital, Colombo.

Some 55,000 people were reportedly affected by the bad weather while over 3,000 people have been displaced. According to the island nation's Disaster Management Centre (DMC), 201 houses have been destroyed while another 3,250 houses have been partially damaged. 

Although the cyclone is now offshore, it is forecast to move north through the Arabian Sea, and by Wednesday it seems likely to make landfall in Maharashtra or Gujarat. This is an unusual course - most cyclones go across the Arabian Sea towards Arabia.

However, cyclones do sometimes hit Maharashtra in December. The last recorded landfall was in 2009 when Phyan caused widespread damage.

Most parts of the island of Sri Lanka encountered gale force winds and heavy downpours which wreaked havoc on many areas, including Colombo. [EPA-EFE]
Wind damage caused power outages for up to two days in many cities in Sri Lanka. [Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP]
The northeast monsoon makes November one of the wettest months for Chennai, India. Cyclone Ockhi increased the downpours. [Arun Sankar/AFP]
The cyclone left at least 7 dead, authorities said on November 30, as powerful winds toppled trees and damaged buildings. [Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP]
The cyclone is now off the coast of Kerala but the heavy monsoon rains continue in Chennai on November 30, 2017. [Arun Sankar /AFP]
Bangaluru is sufficiently inland to see little rain during this season but already the expected amount for all of December has fallen in one day. [Manjunath Kiran/AFP]
An unusual track for a winter season cyclone [JTWC]
