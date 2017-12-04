Supermoon stuns stargazers

The only supermoon of 2017 has delighted people around the world.

A huge, glowing moon has been spotted in all corners of the globe, from the Capitol building in Washington, DC, to the bustling city of Tokyo.

A supermoon is a rare type of full moon that occurs because the moon's orbit around the Earth is not a perfect circle.

When the moon is at its closest to the Earth, it appears 30 percent brighter and 14 percent larger than usual.

This large moon is called a supermoon and is most obvious when the moon has just risen over the horizon.

The supermoon was the first in a trilogy of consecutive supermoons, with the next ones due on January 1 and January 31.

The last supermoon of the series will also coincide with a lunar eclipse, which will be best viewed from Australasia, western Asia and northwestern parts of North America.