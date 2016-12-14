Students lead protests against gun violence in US

Emma Gonzalez, a senior who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks to the media after calling for more gun control. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Emma Gonzalez, a senior who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, speaks to the media after calling for more gun control. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]

Students across the United States are leading protests against gun violence after a mass shooting at a Florida high school left 17 dead last week. 

"Politicians who sit in their gilded House and Senate seats funded by the NRA telling us nothing could have ever been done to prevent this, we call BS," Emma Gonzalez, who survived last Wednesday's shooting, said in during a speech on Saturday that went viral. 

"They say that no laws could have been able to prevent the hundreds of senseless tragedies that have occurred. We call BS," she added. 

Gonzalez is one of many students who has taken to social media and the streets to call for stricter gun control after a gunman opened fire on students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last Wednesday, killing 17 people and injuring more than a dozen others. According to police documents, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz confessed to the shooting

On Monday, dozens of young people and their families held a three-minute "lie-in" outside the White House to call for greater action on gun laws. 

The protest was organised by Teens For Gun Reform, which was created by Washington, DC, youth in the wake of last week's shooting. 

Protests in US cities across the country have echoed the calls of Gonzalez and students in Washington, DC. 

Angelina Lazo, an 18-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who lost two friends in the shooting, reacts to honks of support from passing motorists as she joins other gun control proponents with placards at a street corner in Coral Springs, Florida. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Angelina Lazo, an 18-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who lost two friends in the shooting, reacts to honks of support from passing motorists as she joins other gun control proponents with placards at a street corner in Coral Springs, Florida. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Jane Schwartz, 17, of West Springfield, Virginia, rallies with dozens of others during a protest calling for gun control reform outside the White House in Washington, DC. [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
Jane Schwartz, 17, of West Springfield, Virginia, rallies with dozens of others during a protest calling for gun control reform outside the White House in Washington, DC. [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
Children join their parents during a rally against gun violence in downtown Los Angeles. Hundreds of protesters converged on the city on Monday, demanding tougher background checks and other gun safety measures following last week's deadly school shooting in Florida. [Richard Vogel/AP Photo]
Children join their parents during a rally against gun violence in downtown Los Angeles. Hundreds of protesters converged on the city on Monday, demanding tougher background checks and other gun safety measures following last week's deadly school shooting in Florida. [Richard Vogel/AP Photo]
A protester weeps while chanting at a rally calling for more gun control in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
A protester weeps while chanting at a rally calling for more gun control in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest calling for gun control reform in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on Monday. [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest calling for gun control reform in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on Monday. [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]
Students and supporters chant at a rally calling for more gun control Fort Lauderdale, Florida. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Students and supporters chant at a rally calling for more gun control Fort Lauderdale, Florida. [Jonathan Drake/Reuters]
Demonstrators hold a 'lie-in' demonstration supporting gun control reform outside the White House in Washington, DC, on Monday. [Zach Gibson/Getty Images]
Demonstrators hold a 'lie-in' demonstration supporting gun control reform outside the White House in Washington, DC, on Monday. [Zach Gibson/Getty Images]
Demonstrators hold signs during a 'lie-in' demonstration calling for gun control reform near the White House in Washington, DC. [Zach Gibson/Getty Images]
Demonstrators hold signs during a 'lie-in' demonstration calling for gun control reform near the White House in Washington, DC. [Zach Gibson/Getty Images]
A protester holds a sign at a Call To Action Against Gun Violence rally by the Interfaith Justice League and others in Delray Beach, Florida. [Joe Skipper/Reuters]
A protester holds a sign at a Call To Action Against Gun Violence rally by the Interfaith Justice League and others in Delray Beach, Florida. [Joe Skipper/Reuters]
Dozens demand stricter gun control on the steps of the Broward County Federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. [Joe Raedle/Getty Images]
Dozens demand stricter gun control on the steps of the Broward County Federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. [Joe Raedle/Getty Images]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Revival: The Muslim Response to the Crusades

Revival: The Muslim Response to the Crusades

This part of 'The Crusades: An Arab Perspective' explores the birth of the Muslim revival in the face of the Crusades.

Going undercover as a sex worker

Going undercover as a sex worker

A photojournalist describes how she posed as a prostitute to follow the trade in human flesh.

Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

Africa is not poor, we are stealing its wealth

It's time to change the way we talk and think about Africa.