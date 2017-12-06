Storm Ana slams Europe

Damaging winds are pounding Europe for a second day, as Storm Ana continues to rage.

On Monday winds of over 160 kilometres per hour were reported in western France, near La Rochelle.

Spain and Italy were also slammed by the strong winds, with heavy rain and snow pounding many parts of western Europe.

The centre of the storm is now heading northeast, with many northern parts of Europe currently experiencing the severe weather.

Winds of up to 90 kph are forecast in Poland on Tuesday, with very heavy snow falling spreading into Finland.