Storm Ana slams Europe

The strong winds hit northern Spain first, churning up an angry sea. [Eloy Alonso/Reuters]
Damaging winds are pounding Europe for a second day, as Storm Ana continues to rage.

On Monday winds of over 160 kilometres per hour were reported in western France, near La Rochelle. 

Spain and Italy were also slammed by the strong winds, with heavy rain and snow pounding many parts of western Europe.

The centre of the storm is now heading northeast, with many northern parts of Europe currently experiencing the severe weather. 

Winds of up to 90 kph are forecast in Poland on Tuesday, with very heavy snow falling spreading into Finland. 

Much of France also saw damaging winds. Huge waves pounded the seafront in Marseilles. [Boris Horvat/AFP]
The winds slammed boats against the rocks on the island of Corsica. [Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP]
As well as strong winds, Storm Ana also brought heavy rain which triggered flooding in Nice, France. [Valery Hache/AFP]
Genoa in northern Italy was slammed by strong winds and heavy rain. [Luca Zennaro/EPA-EFE]
In Aosta, northern Italy, the storm brought very heavy snow. [Thierry Pronesti/EPA-EFE]
Godewaersvelde in northeast France was coated in a thick blanket of snow as well. [Philippe Huguen/AFP]
The severe weather caused many flights to be cancelled or delayed at Brussels Airport. [Eric Lalmand/AFP]
Hamburg, Germany, was another city coated in a white blanket. [Srdjan Suki/EPA-EFE]
Stockholm was already covered in snow before the storm, but plenty more snow from Ana is now falling. [Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP]
