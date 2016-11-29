Palestinians celebrate Christmas amid tensions

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight mass at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. [Mussa Qawasma/ Reuters]
Bethlehem, Palestine - Palestinian scouts played the drums and bagpipes during Christmas celebrations in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, but this year, tourists have kept away.

Ongoing protests across the West Bank and Gaza Strip against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital have been met with tear gas and live ammunition by Israeli forces.

In a Christmas message on Monday, Pope Francis called for a negotiated two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Hundreds of Palestinians and tourists gathered in Bethlehem's Manger Square as temperatures dropped, to watch the annual scout parade under Christmas lights and decorated trees.

They took pictures as a marching band made its way through the square towards the Church of the Nativity, built over the spot where it is believed Mary gave birth to Jesus.

Bethlehem, normally brimming with tourists at this time of year, has been almost emptyof visitors due to the ongoing confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters in the wake of the US decision.

Since Trump's announcement, at least 15 people have been killed across the occupied Palestinian territories, more than 2,900 people injured and more than 500 jailed.

Worshipers light candles at the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Members of a Palestinian marching band parade during celebrations outside the Church of the Nativity. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
A Palestinian dressed as Santa Claus faces off with an Israeli soldier during a protest in Bethlehem. [Nasser Shiyoukhi/AP Photo]
A worshipper prays inside the Church of the Nativity. [Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo]
Pierbattista Pizzaballa poses for a photo during Christmas celebrations. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Worshippers pray inside the Church of the Nativity. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
People attend Christmas celebrations outside the Church of the Nativity. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a midnight mass at the Church of the Nativity. [Mussa Qawasm/Reuters]
A Palestinian dressed as Santa Claus stands in front of Israeli troops during a protest in Bethlehem. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
