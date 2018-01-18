Philippines' most picturesque volcano erupts

by Ezra Acayan
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the volcano's alert level to 4 out of 5 possible tiers after an eruption on Monday, January 22 spewed a huge column of ash five kilometres high. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the volcano's alert level to 4 out of 5 possible tiers after an eruption on Monday, January 22 spewed a huge column of ash five kilometres high. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]

Albay province, Philippines - Mt Mayon - famous for its majestic, near-perfect cone shape - is among the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, having erupted at least 50 times in the last 500 years.

In 1841, a blast buried an entire town and killed at least 1,200 people.

The volcano has been spewing fresh lava and ash for almost two weeks.

More than 74,000 people have been evacuated to emergency shelters as authorities warn of a potentially hazardous eruption that could take place in just days.

The alert remains just one notch below the highest level, which is 5, after five more episodes of "intense but sporadic lava fountaining" from the summit crater over a 19-hour period from Tuesday morning, state volcanologists said.

Schools were shut in 17 cities and municipalities in Albay and nearby Camarines Sur province, which was also affected by ashfall. Some 56 flights were cancelled.

Lava fountains 500-600 metres high lasted from seven minutes to more than an hour and generated ash plumes 3-5km above the crater, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

A woman covers her child's face as Mount Mayon spews a huge column of ash. Since January 22, the volcano has erupted at regular intervals, an indication of continued volcanic activity according to authorities. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
A woman covers her child's face as Mount Mayon spews a huge column of ash. Since January 22, the volcano has erupted at regular intervals, an indication of continued volcanic activity according to authorities. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Residents were reminded to exercise caution as heavy ashfall from Mount Mayon has resulted in poor visibility and health hazards in areas surrounding the volcano. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Residents were reminded to exercise caution as heavy ashfall from Mount Mayon has resulted in poor visibility and health hazards in areas surrounding the volcano. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Children cross a road covered in thick ash inside the nine-kilometre extended danger zone around Mount Mayon. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Children cross a road covered in thick ash inside the nine-kilometre extended danger zone around Mount Mayon. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Police and military personnel have been deployed in areas surrounding the volcano to strictly enforce the nine-kilometre extended danger zone. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Police and military personnel have been deployed in areas surrounding the volcano to strictly enforce the nine-kilometre extended danger zone. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Residents board a military truck as they flee the extended danger zone. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Residents board a military truck as they flee the extended danger zone. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
More than 74,000 people have been evacuated to emergency shelters. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
More than 74,000 people have been evacuated to emergency shelters. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
The entire province of Albay has been placed under a state of calamity, authorising the release of more than 90 million pesos ($1.8 million) in calamity funds, according to the Albay Public Safety Emergency Management Office. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
The entire province of Albay has been placed under a state of calamity, authorising the release of more than 90 million pesos ($1.8 million) in calamity funds, according to the Albay Public Safety Emergency Management Office. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Some 56 flights were cancelled because of the eruption. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Some 56 flights were cancelled because of the eruption. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Volcanic ash covered most of the western areas of the volcano, destroying crops and affecting livelihoods, according to residents. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Volcanic ash covered most of the western areas of the volcano, destroying crops and affecting livelihoods, according to residents. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Some residents say the eruption that took place on January 24 reminded them of the powerful eruption back in 1993 which killed 75 people. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Some residents say the eruption that took place on January 24 reminded them of the powerful eruption back in 1993 which killed 75 people. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Schools were shut in 17 cities and municipalities in Albay and nearby Camarines Sur province. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Schools were shut in 17 cities and municipalities in Albay and nearby Camarines Sur province. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Locals are used to life near the volcano, but many admit the recent powerful eruptions made them feel uneasy. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
Locals are used to life near the volcano, but many admit the recent powerful eruptions made them feel uneasy. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
The Philippines, which currently has 23 active volcanoes, sits in the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for its intense seismic activity which extends from the west coast of the American continent to New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]
The Philippines, which currently has 23 active volcanoes, sits in the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area known for its intense seismic activity which extends from the west coast of the American continent to New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia. [Ezra Acayan/Al Jazeera]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Why some African Americans are moving to Africa

Escaping systemic racism: Why I quit New York for Accra

African-Americans are returning to the lands of their ancestors as life becomes precarious and dangerous in the USA.

The Boy who Started the Syrian War

The boy who started the Syrian war

We tell the story of Mouawiya Syasneh, the boy whose anti-Assad graffiti lit the spark that engulfed Syria.

North Korea's nuclear weapons: Here is what we know

North Korea's nuclear weapons