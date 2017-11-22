Week in pictures: From Thanksgiving to protest in Yemen

Zimbabweans celebrate at an intersection in downtown Harare. Robert Mugabe resigned as president on Tuesday after 37 years in power, shortly after parliament began impeachment proceedings against him. [Ben Curtis/AP Photo]
A woman reacts as she watches a television broadcast of the court proceedings of former Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic in the Potocari memorial centre near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. [Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
Children protest against the Saudi-led coalition outside the United Nations offices in Sanaa, Yemen. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Putin met Assad ahead of a summit between Russia, Turkey and Iran and a new round of Syria peace talks in Geneva. [Mikhail Klimentyev, Kremlin/Pool Photo/AP]
A demonstrator drags burning tyres during a day-long strike to protest against the killing of Sudip Datta Bhowmik, a local journalist, who according to local media was shot dead by a Tripura State Rifles trooper on Tuesday in Agartala, India. [Jayanta Dey/Reuters]
US President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
An indigenous man from the Pataxo tribe takes part in a protest against an opinion of the General Advocacy of the Union about the demarcation of indigenous lands, at the Esplanade of Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters]
French President Emmanuel Macron and Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister while on a visit to Saudi Arabia, embrace in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. [Benoit Tessier/Reuters]
Indian brides wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India. [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]
Workers wearing panda masks use a wireless device to detect the location of Yingxue, a panda that has received survival training, at a protection base before reintroducing it to the wild, in Wolong, Sichuan province, China. [Reuters]
