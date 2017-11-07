Week in pictures: From Texas mass shooting to Arbaeen

A refugee girl from South Sudan waits to receive food from the World Food Program (WFP) in Palorinya settlement, Moyo district, northern Uganda. [James Akena/Reuters]
Russian soldiers dressed in Red Army World War II uniforms arrive for the historical parade in Red Square in Moscow, honoring the participants in the November 7, 1941 parade who headed directly to the front lines to defend Moscow from the Nazi forces. [Ivan Sekretarev/AP Photo]
A woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hit Vietnam. [Kham/Reuters]
Shia pilgrims pray at the Imam al-Abbas shrine during the commemoration of Arbaeen in Karbala, Iraq. [Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen/Reuters]
A woman and her children take part in a vigil for victims of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. [Mohammad Khursheed/Reuters]
A Houthi fighter talks on the phone as he walks at the site of an air strike on a parade square in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Migrants from a sinking inflatable dinghy try to get on a Libyan coast guard boat during a rescue operation at sea. Five migrants have died as a German nonprofit organisation, Sea-Watch, and the Libyan coast guard tried to rescue them from their foundering boat in the Mediterranean. [Lisa Hoffmann/Sea-Watch/AP Photo]
A member of the Libyan National Army led by renegade commander Khalifa Haftar gestures during clashes with ISIL in Khreibish district in the eastern city of Benghazi. [Esam Omran Al-Fetori/Reuters]
Protesters hold placards during a rally against US President Donald Trump in central Seoul, South Korea. [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
A woman walks past a store damaged by shelling in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine. [Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters]
