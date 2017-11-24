From snowfall to sunshine

Monday: Early season snow in Seoul, South Korea. [EFE-EPA]
Monday: Early season snow in Seoul, South Korea. [EFE-EPA]
Wednesday: A chilly day at the Dead Sea in Ein Bokek, Israel. [Abir Sultan/EFE-EPA]
Wednesday: A chilly day at the Dead Sea in Ein Bokek, Israel. [Abir Sultan/EFE-EPA]
Thursday: Fog in Galyateto, 100km northeast of Budapest, Hungary. Fog is a major hazard during late November and early December. [Peter Komka/EFE-EPA]
Thursday: Fog in Galyateto, 100km northeast of Budapest, Hungary. Fog is a major hazard during late November and early December. [Peter Komka/EFE-EPA]
Thursday: A bright day in London with St Paul's cathedral resplendent in the sunshine. [Neil Hall/EFE-EPA]
Thursday: A bright day in London with St Paul's cathedral resplendent in the sunshine. [Neil Hall/EFE-EPA]
Thursday: Venice beach in Los Angeles on the warmest Thanksgiving Day since at least 1877. [Robyn Beck/AFP]
Thursday: Venice beach in Los Angeles on the warmest Thanksgiving Day since at least 1877. [Robyn Beck/AFP]
Friday: A dried-up reservoir in Buendia, just east of Madrid. Much of Spain and Portugal are feeling the effects of drought. [Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP]
Friday: A dried-up reservoir in Buendia, just east of Madrid. Much of Spain and Portugal are feeling the effects of drought. [Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP]
Friday: Sheltering from much-needed rain in A Coruna, Galicia, northern Spain. [EFE-EPA/Cabalar]
Friday: Sheltering from much-needed rain in A Coruna, Galicia, northern Spain. [EFE-EPA/Cabalar]
Saturday: Enjoying the autumn ginkgo trees in a park in Tokyo. [Franck Robichon/EFE-EPA]
Saturday: Enjoying the autumn ginkgo trees in a park in Tokyo. [Franck Robichon/EFE-EPA]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Would we be better off without religion?

Would we be better off without religion?

Reza Aslan and Lawrence Krauss debate whether religion is inherently violent, and if science and faith can coexist.

Saudi Arabia 'must go back to proper religious roots'

Saudi Arabia 'must go back to proper religious roots'

Veteran journalist Jamal Khashoggi says the Saudi crown prince should stop treating the Muslim Brotherhood as an enemy.

Israel’s settlements: 50 years of land theft explained

Israel’s settlements: 50 years of land theft explained

On the anniversary of UN Resolution 242, Al Jazeera explores the illegal Israeli settlement enterprise.