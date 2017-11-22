Religious harmony in Cuba

by Ura Iturralde
Aminah, born and raised in Cuba, converted to Islam many years ago. She is one of the few women on the island who wears a niqab. [Ura Iturralde/Al Jazeera]
After the Cuban Revolution in 1959, religious practices on the island nation were targeted, but the Cuban government later opted for a more conciliatory approach, and the country today hosts a variety of diverse religions. 

Some Cubans believe that the country's late president, Fidel Castro, was responsible for this religious unity, while others will never forget the years of persecution they endured.

A year after Castro's death, Al Jazeera visited the Cuban capital, Havana, to explore how different religious communities are living side by side.

Fidel Babani is a historian in the Beth Shalom synagogue in Havana. In recent years, even Fidel Castro joined in the Jewish community’s celebrations. [Ura Iturralde/Al Jazeera]
One of the fathers of the Greek Orthodox Church recites his prayers. The community of this church has grown in recent years. [Ura Iturralde/Al Jazeera]
The Beth Shalom synagogue, located in the centre of the Cuban capital, was built in 1952. [Ura Iturralde/Al Jazeera]
As a symbolic monument to the Cuban-Russian friendship, the Russian Orthodox Church Nuestra Senora de Kazan was inaugurated in 2008. [Ura Iturralde/Al Jazeera]
The Greek Orthodox Church of Cuba is located near the boardwalk of Havana. [Ura Iturralde/Al Jazeera]
The Abdallah Mosque was inaugurated in July 2015, and Muslims in Havana have access to Spanish editions of the Quran. [Ura Iturralde/Al Jazeera]
Yacob is the spiritual guide of the only Orthodox synagogue in Cuba, Adath Israel. [Ura Iturralde/Al Jazeera]
A liturgy is performed in the Greek Orthodox Church in Havana. [Ura Iturralde/Al Jazeera]
The Muslim community is growing in Cuba, with about 9,000 Muslims on the island today. [Ura Iturralde/Al Jazeera]
Yacob of Adath Israel reads the Torah. Daily religious services are held here. [Ura Iturralde/Al Jazeera]
Michel, who was ordained as a Zen monk, is in charge of the Zen dojo in the centre of Havana. [Ura Iturralde/Al Jazeera]
Yacob’s wife works in the office in Adath Israel. [Ura Iturralde/Al Jazeera]
This man, who converted to Islam several years ago, shows his collection of stamps of Che Guevara. [Ura Iturralde/Al Jazeera]
A security guard keeps watch in the area of the Abdallah Mosque 24 hours a day. [Ura Iturralde/Al Jazeera]
