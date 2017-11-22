Religious harmony in Cuba

After the Cuban Revolution in 1959, religious practices on the island nation were targeted, but the Cuban government later opted for a more conciliatory approach, and the country today hosts a variety of diverse religions.

Some Cubans believe that the country's late president, Fidel Castro, was responsible for this religious unity, while others will never forget the years of persecution they endured.

A year after Castro's death, Al Jazeera visited the Cuban capital, Havana, to explore how different religious communities are living side by side.