Protests and riots as Greece remembers student uprising

by Patrick Strickland
Youth threw Molotov cocktails and shot flares at police, who fired tear gas and sound bombs. [Patrick Strickland/Al Jazeera]
Athens, Greece - When the Athens Polytechnic student uprising happened in 1973, Evangelos Kouris had just recently finished law school.

Now 75, he comes out every November 17 to commemorate that uprising, which set into motion a chain of events that toppled a hardline military government - known as "the Regime of Colonels", or in Greece, simply as "the Junta" - the following year.

Standing at the front of the march and holding one end of a large banner that reads "against fascism", he said he recalled being arrested and tortured by the military regime.

"All of the youth resisted fascism and fought for democracy," he told Al Jazeera. "They fought for their human rights and for a humane society."

Every year, thousands of Greeks march to mark that uprising. Between Wednesday and Friday, several marches, events and protests were held in the Greek capital.

Communists, socialists and anarchists marched to the United States embassy in Athens on Friday evening, chanting against the Junta and in honour of at least 24 people who were killed during the Polytechnic student uprising.

Greek police deployed thousands of officers and heavily armed riot police across the city.

In Exarchia, a neighbourhood that is a stronghold for anarchists and leftists, clashes between youth and police lasted into the early morning.

At least two bystanders were injured in Athens and the northern city of Thessaloniki, according to the local Ekathimerini newspaper.

Police officers clashed with black-clad youth in Exarchia after the march on Friday night. [Patrick Strickland/Al Jazeera]
People present at the protest in Exarchia scattered as anarchists hurled petrol bombs and fired flares. [Patrick Strickland/Al Jazeera]
Communist and socialist groups chanted anti-Junta and anti-capitalist slogans while marching to the US embassy. [Patrick Strickland/Al Jazeera]
Commemorators placed flowers at the base of a memorial for the victims of the Polytechnic uprising. [Patrick Strickland/Al Jazeera]
People marched on several days throughout the week. [Patrick Strickland/Al Jazeera]
Communists marched to enter the Polytechnic campus after a group of anarchists barricaded it for more than 24 hours. [Patrick Strickland/Al Jazeera]
Evangelos Kouris has marched every year on November 17 since 1974. [Patrick Strickland/Al Jazeera]
Left-wing student groups entered the Polytechnic after an anarchist occupation ended abruptly on Thursday. [Patrick Strickland/Al Jazeera]
An anti-NATO slogan was painted on the gates at the entrance of the Polytechnic. [Patrick Strickland/Al Jazeera]
"Food, dignity, freedom - the Junta did not stop in 1973," leftists chanted in front of the US embassy on Friday. [Patrick Strickland/Al Jazeera]
A passerby walks through smoke in front of the Athens Polytechnic during a tense standoff between communists and anarchists. [Patrick Strickland/Al Jazeera]
