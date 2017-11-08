Behind their eyes: The homeless of the US West Coast

The stories of the homeless on the West Coast of the United States.

More than 105,000 people sleep unsheltered on any given night in some of the biggest and trendiest metropolises in the United States.

Associated Press photographer Jae Hong travelled to Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles to hear the stories of people with no permanent homes.

They are driven to the streets by soaring housing and rental costs rivalling Manhattan, and a booming tech economy that is leaving thousands behind.

Another 63,000 people sleep in shelters or transitional housing with no safety net.

The rising numbers have pushed abject poverty into the open.

The photos in this gallery were taken in 2017.