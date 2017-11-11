Devastating scenes as 450 killed in Iran-Iraq quake

Survivors sit in front of a destroyed house on the earthquake site in Sarpol-e-Zahab in western Iran. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Thousands of homeless Iranians huddled against the cold late on Monday, a day after more than 450 people were killed in Iran's deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.

Rescue teams kept up search operations for dozens trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed houses in towns and villages in the mountainous area of the western province of Kermanshah that borders Iraq.

Iran's English-language Press TV said more 7,000 were injured when the magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the country on Sunday. Local officials expected the death toll to climb as search and rescue teams reached remote areas of Iran.

The quake was felt in several provinces of Iran but the hardest hit province was Kermanshah. More than 300 of the victims were in Sarpol-e Zahab county in that province, about 15km from the Iraq border.

Iran sits astride major fault lines and is prone to frequent tremors. A magnitude 6.6 quake on December 26, 2003, devastated the historic city of Bam, 1,000km southeast of Tehran, killing about 31,000 people.

Rescuers are digging through the debris of buildings felled by the Sunday earthquake in the border region of Iran and Iraq. [Vahid Salemi/AP Photo]
Survivors of the earthquake warm themselves in front of destroyed buildings at the city of Sarpol-e-Zahab in western Iran. [Pouria Pakizeh/ISNA/ AP]
People react following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. [Tasnim News Agency/Reuters]
A wounded boy is treated in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah. [Tasnim News Agency/Reuters]
People carry their belongings after the earthquake. [Farzad Menati/Tasnim News Agency/AP]
A man reacts as he looks at a damaged building following the earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran. [Tasnim News Agency/Reuters]
A woman mourns as she holds the body of her daughter, who died in the earthquake, in Sarpol-e-Zahab, western Iran. [Mosleh Pirkhezranian/Islamic Republic News Agency/AP]
Iranian victims of the earthquake mourn around the wreckage of their home in the city of Pole-Zahab, in Kermanshah Province. [Abedin Taherkenareh/EFE/EPA]
An injured Iranian receives medical aid at a temporary hospital in Kermanshah Province. [Abedin Taherkenareh/EFE/EPA]
A soldier gestures as Iranian victims of the earthquake mourn and try to get closer to the body of a relative around the wreckage of their home in the city of Pole-Zahab. [Abedin Taherkenareh/EFE/EPA]
A car lays smashed by debris from the earthquake at the city of Sarpol-e-Zahab in western Iran, Monday, November 13, 2017. A powerful earthquake shook the Iran-Iraq border late Sunday, killing more than one hundred people and injuring some 800 in the mountainous region of Iran alone, state media there said. [Pouria Pakizeh/ISNA/AP]
