Bali braced for Mount Agung's first major eruption

A farmer ploughs his field as Mount Agung erupts in the background in Karangasem. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
A farmer ploughs his field as Mount Agung erupts in the background in Karangasem. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]

Indonesia closed the airport on the tourist island of Bali on Monday and ordered 100,000 residents living near a rumbling volcano spewing columns of ash to evacuate immediately, warning that the first major eruption in 54 years could be "imminent".

The airport was closed for 24 hours from Monday morning, disrupting 445 flights and some 59,000 passengers, after Mount Agung, which killed hundreds of people in 1963, sent volcanic ash high into the sky, and officials said cancellations could be extended.

Bali, famous for its surf, beaches and temples, attracted nearly 5 million visitors last year, and its airport serves as a transport hub for the chain of islands in Indonesia's eastern archipelago.

Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts for a second time in less than a week as seen from Datah village in Karangasem, Bali. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts for a second time in less than a week as seen from Datah village in Karangasem, Bali. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
Indonesian authorities have raised the alert to the highest level on Monday and closed the international airport on Bali, stranding thousands of travellers. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
Indonesian authorities have raised the alert to the highest level on Monday and closed the international airport on Bali, stranding thousands of travellers. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
Students ride pickup truck to school as Mount Agung erupts in the background in Karangasem. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
Students ride pickup truck to school as Mount Agung erupts in the background in Karangasem. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
In 1963, an eruption of Agung killed more than 1,000 people and razed several villages by hurling out pyroclastic material, hot ash, lava and lahar. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
In 1963, an eruption of Agung killed more than 1,000 people and razed several villages by hurling out pyroclastic material, hot ash, lava and lahar. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
Indonesia’s disaster agency has said Bali is 'still safe' for tourists except for a 7.5km zone around Mount Agung. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
Indonesia’s disaster agency has said Bali is 'still safe' for tourists except for a 7.5km zone around Mount Agung. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
Agung rises majestically over eastern Bali to a height of just over 3,000 metres. Northeastern Bali is relatively undeveloped compared to the more heavily populated southern tourist hub of Kuta-Seminyak-Nusa Dua. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
Agung rises majestically over eastern Bali to a height of just over 3,000 metres. Northeastern Bali is relatively undeveloped compared to the more heavily populated southern tourist hub of Kuta-Seminyak-Nusa Dua. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman say there have been no casualties so far and 40,000 people have left the area, but tens of thousands still need to move. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman say there have been no casualties so far and 40,000 people have left the area, but tens of thousands still need to move. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
Indonesia's hotel and restaurant association have said stranded tourists at member hotels would get one night's free stay. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
Indonesia's hotel and restaurant association have said stranded tourists at member hotels would get one night's free stay. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
Indonesia's Vulcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre (PVMBG), which is using drones, satellite imagery and other equipment, says predictions are difficult in the absence of instrumental recordings from the last eruption 54 years ago. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
Indonesia's Vulcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre (PVMBG), which is using drones, satellite imagery and other equipment, says predictions are difficult in the absence of instrumental recordings from the last eruption 54 years ago. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
Evacuees staying at an emergency shelter in Klungkung in Bali. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]
Evacuees staying at an emergency shelter in Klungkung in Bali. [Putu Sayoga/Al Jazeera]

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Would we be better off without religion?

Would we be better off without religion?

Reza Aslan and Lawrence Krauss debate whether religion is inherently violent, and if science and faith can coexist.

Where does halal meat come from?

Where does halal meat come from?

The $415bn halal-food industry heavily relies on meat imported from non-Muslim majority countries.

Akufo-Addo: Africa's march of democracy hard to reverse

Akufo-Addo: Africa's march of democracy hard to reverse

The president of Ghana talks to Al Jazeera about his country's democratic success and his hopes for the continent.