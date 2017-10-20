Week in pictures: From Somalia blast to Diwali festival A photo roundup of some of last week's key events, including demonstrations in Barcelona and the fall of Raqqa. 20 Oct 2017 11:38 GMT | War & Conflict, Humanitarian crises, Human Rights, Asia, Africa Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters ride atop military vehicles as they celebrate victory in Raqqa, Syria. [Erik De Castro/Reuters] People gather to protest against the National Court's decision to imprison civil society leaders without bail in Barcelona, Spain. Protesters gathered for a fresh round of demonstrations on Tuesday to demand the release of two leaders of Catalonia's pro-independence movement who were jailed in a sedition probe. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo] A Somali man reacts to a dead body on the site where a truck bomb exploded in the centre of Mogadishu. The bomb exploded outside a hotel at a busy junction in Somalia's capital, causing widespread devastation that left at least 300 dead. [Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP/Getty Images] Thousands of dead fish float in the Confuso river in Villa Hayes, 30km north of Asuncion, Paraguay. Municipal authorities were investigating the cause of the mass death. [Norberto Duarte/AFP/Getty Images] The wreckage of the car of prominent investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia lies next to a road in the town of Mosta, Malta. Caruana Galizia, 53, was killed when a powerful bomb exploded in her car. [Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters] A girl cries at a refugee camp for people displaced in fighting between the SDF and ISIL in Ain Issa, Syria. [Erik De Castro/Reuters] Afghan firefighters attempt to extinguish a burning fuel tanker that was hit by a magnetic bomb on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan. [Parwiz/Reuters] A tenement block housing mostly fishermen's families is lit up during Diwali in Mumbai, India. Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is the biggest festival celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists around the world. [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo] Riders charge and fire their rifles, loaded with gunpowder, during a national competition for Tabourida, a traditional horse-riding show also known as Fantasia, in El Jadida, Morocco. [Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo] A child places her painted hand on a mural in Mexico City in honour of the victims who died in last month's earthquake, to mark the one-month anniversary of the devastating quake that left over 300 people dead and destroyed large swaths of neighbourhoods and multi-family buildings. [Carlos Jasso/Reuters]