Week in pictures: From Catalonia to Las Vegas attack

Kurdish Peshmerga forces help those who fled from their homes in Hawija. Iraqi forces captured the town and surrounding area from ISIL this week. It was one of the armed group's last strongholds in Iraq. [Ako Rasheed/Reuters]

Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore in Bangladesh. More than 500,000 Rohingya have been forced to flee Myanmar after security forces launched a crackdown in northern Rakhine State at the end of August. [Damir Sagolj/Reuters]

Hindu devotees in the western Indian state of Gujarat perform Garba, a traditional folk dance. The celebration is to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga. [Amit Dave/Reuters]

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after gunfire was heard in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman opened fire on the concertgoers, leaving at least 59 people dead and more than 100 injured. [David Becker/Getty Images]

Catalan independence supporters raise their hands, some painted in white as a symbol of protest, as they shout slogans during a rally outside the city hall of Girona, Spain. [Francisco Seco/AP Photo]

Justina Escamilla, 88, poses for a photo as she holds her wedding dress inside her destroyed house after an earthquake in central Mexico. Justina returned to her house to retrieve her dress during the earthquake. [Edgard Garrido/Reuters]

Shia pilgrims gather during the religious festival of Ashura in Karbala, Iraq. [Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen/Reuters]

Pope Francis poses with a group attending the papal general audience on Wednesday in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. [Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters]

A man walks through a supermarket that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. [Alvin Baez/Reuters]

A Palestinian woman celebrates as she waits with others for the arrival of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in the northern Gaza Strip. [Suhaib Salem/Reuters]