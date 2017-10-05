Search ends for Mexico City earthquake victims

Rescue workers recover the body of the last person known to be missing after the earthquake.

Mexico City - The search for victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds across Mexico City ended on Wednesday as rescue workers recovered the body of the last person known to be missing beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Deputy Interior Minister Roberto Campa said all the bodies had been recovered from the ruins of an office building in the upscale Roma district of the capital.

In total, 369 people died across central Mexico in the most deadly earthquake to hit the country in decades.

Nearly two-thirds of the fatalities were in the capital, Mexico City.