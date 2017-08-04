Week in pictures: From Somalia blast to refugee crises

MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES
In this UpFront special, two former foreign ministers debate what it will take to fix India-Pakistan relations.
India, Asia, Pakistan
We go inside Bangladesh's biggest brothel, a town where 1,500 women work as prostitutes, some as young as 10 years old.
Women's Rights, Bangladesh, Asia
Allies, rivals, partners: How two tech visionaries inspired the digital revolution and changed the lives of billions.
Science & Technology, Internet
Why the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, of great significance to both Muslims and Jews, remains an ongoing point of tension.
War & Conflict, Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque