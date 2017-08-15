Seventy years of India-Pakistan partition in pictures

Seventy years on, partition and the violence that accompanied it continues to shape India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan - On the 70th anniversary of the partition of British India, 101 East presenter Steve Chao travelled to India and Pakistan to examine the troubled legacy of this historic event.

When British rulers divided the subcontinent into two nations, it prompted the greatest mass migration of people in history and unleashed a wave of violence that claimed more than a million lives.

From the elderly survivors who endured the violent aftermath of the partition to the military commanders and angry nationalists whose hostility shows little sign of fading, these images powerfully depict how the legacy of partition continues to shape India and Pakistan today.