Harvey causes havoc in Texas

More than 30,000 people expected to be placed in temporary shelters in the US state due to tropical storm.

| Weather, United States, US & Canada

Floodwaters reached the rooflines of single-story homes on Monday and people could be heard pleading for help from inside as Harvey poured rain on the Houston area for a fourth consecutive day after a chaotic weekend of rising water and rescues.

The nation's fourth-largest city remained mostly paralyzed by one of the largest downpours in U.S. history. And there was no relief in sight from the storm that spun into Texas as a Category 4 hurricane, then parked over the Gulf Coast.

Rescuers continued plucking people from the floodwaters. Mayor Sylvester Turner put the number by police at more than 3,000.

The Coast Guard said it also had rescued more than 3,000 by boat and air and was taking more than 1,000 calls her hour.

Recommended

Content on this website is for general information purposes only. Your comments are provided by your own free will and you take sole responsibility for any direct or indirect liability. You hereby provide us with an irrevocable, unlimited, and global license for no consideration to use, reuse, delete or publish comments, in accordance with Community Rules & Guidelines and Terms and Conditions.

MORE FROM AL JAZEERA
MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES