Southern Japan areas devastated by floods

At least 11 people are missing and almost 500,000 have been evacuated from their homes after huge amounts of rain fell on southern Japan on Wednesday.

The island of Kyushu caught the heaviest rain, with the prefectures of Fukuoka and Oita suffering the most.

It is reported that an incredible 774 millimetres of rain fell in Fukuoka in just nine hours on Wednesday and Tropical Storm Nanmadol raced across the island before heading out into the Pacific.

Our gallery shows the impact the rain had on the city of Asakura.