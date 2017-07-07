Week in pictures: From Tour de France to G20 Summit A photo round-up of some of last week's key events, including the protest ahead of the G20 summit and fighting in Mosul. 07 Jul 2017 21:21 GMT | Humanitarian crises, War & Conflict, Human Rights, Asia, Europe Fleeing Iraqi civilians walk past the heavily damaged al-Nuri mosque as Iraqi forces continue their advance against ISIL in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq. [Felipe Dana/AP Photo] A medic carries a child to safety after he was affected by tear gas during protests in Caracas, Venezuela. [Ariana Cubillos/AP Photo] Soldiers watch fireworks in Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the test launch of the country's first intercontinental ballistic missile two days earlier. [Jon Chol Jin/AP Photo] A woman crosses the street in front of the approaching performance of '1000 GESTALTEN' with hundreds of people painted like clay figures moving slowly and silently through the streets of Hamburg to protest against the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. [Matthias Schrader/AP Photo] A Palestinian girl looks through the gate of Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza during a protest calling on Egyptian authorities to open the crossing. [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters] President Donald Trump had his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. [Evan Vucci/AP Photo] A woman rides a horse as the pack of riders passes during the 104th Tour de France cycling race. [Christian Hartmann/Reuters] Members of the Libyan army's special forces celebrate after the liberation of the last rebel stronghold in Benghazi, Libya. [Esam Omran Al-Fetori/Reuters] Destroyed houses are seen in an area hit by heavy rain at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka prefecture, Japan. [Issei Kat/Reuters] Kashmiri women cry as they watch the funeral of rebel Kifayat Ahmad Khanday, who was killed in a gun battle with Indian security forces, in Bamnoo village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. [Danish Ismail/Reuters]