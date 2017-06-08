Cape Town clears up after major storm

South African city hit by one of the worst storms in decades, according to meteorologists.

Clearing up has begun in South Africa after one of the most active weather systems in recent years swept through the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the country's coastal areas bearing the brunt of the storm.

At least eight people were killed as winds reached around 100 kilometres per hour and heavy rain and huge waves battered much of the Western Cape, including Cape Town, where the fatalities all occurred.

This is the winter period in the southern hemisphere and Cape Town can expect around 85 millimetres of rain during June.

The storm system brought around 30mm of rain as it swept through, as well as mountainous waves and a storm surge.

Unfortunately, the storm coincided with a period of high tides ahead of the full moon.

Ironically, the rain was much needed. Western Cape province is in a two-year drought, said to be the worst in a century.

Like many other parts of southern Africa, the province is experiencing a rainfall shortage because of El Nino.

The winds also fanned the flames of a wildfire burning at Knysna, a town east of Cape Town, which forced 10,000 people to flee their homes.

Although the weather will remain unsettled in the coming days, the weather is unlikely to be particularly unusual for the time of year.