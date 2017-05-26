Week in pictures: From Manchester attack to Trump visit

MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES

Al Jazeera World Ramadan North and South An intimate look at the month of Ramadan through the eyes of Muslims in opposite ends of the world.

People & Power Caribbean to Caliphate Why are young Muslims from the Caribbean island of Trinidad and Tobago being drawn to the conflicts in Syria and Iraq?

Featured Documentaries Shadow War in the Sahara 'War on terror' or competition for natural resources? A look at the US and French military presence in Africa.