Week in pictures: From Manchester attack to Trump visit A photo round-up of some of last week's key events, including an attack in Manchester and Trump's first foreign trip. 26 May 2017 10:20 GMT | War & Conflict, Humanitarian crises, Human Rights, Asia, Latin America Internally displaced people who fled Raqqa city ride a car in a camp near Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria. [Rodi Said/Reuters] A demonstrator runs near a burning barricade during a protest against Brazilian President Michel Temer in Brasilia. [Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters] People weep as they pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in St Ann's Square, in central Manchester, Britain. [Darren Staples/Reuters] As Taiwan's constitutional court rules that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, crowds wave their mobile phone torches in the colors of the rainbow during a rally in Taipei. The court's decision marks the first such ruling in Asia. [Tyrone Siu/Reuters] Philippine troops are seen during an assault on ISIL-linked fighters who have taken over large parts of Marawi City in southern Philippines. [Romeo Ranoco/Reuters] A doctor embraces a member of the Venezuelan National Guard during a rally called by health care workers and opposition activists against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. [Carlos Barria/Reuters] US President Donald Trump dances with a sword as he arrives to a welcome ceremony by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Al Murabba Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters] People celebrate carrying Russian and Syrian flags inside Waer, after rebel fighters and their families evacuated the besieged Homs district following a deal. [Omar Sanadiki/Reuters] A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters] An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. [Beawiharta/Reuters]