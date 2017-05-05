Week in pictures: From May Day rallies to Mosul clashes

Shar Banu, 65, grandmother of Reaz Uddin, 18, who was beaten to death by a mob on Sunday night, cries outside her home in Naramari village, about 140km east of Gauhati, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. Two Muslim men, including Reaz Uddin, were beaten to death in northeastern India over allegations of cow theft, the latest in a series of similar attacks across the country. Human Rights Watch said in a report last week that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government took office at least 10 Muslims, including a 12-year-old-boy, have been killed in mob attacks in seven separate incidents related to allegations over cows. [Anupam Nath/AP Photo]