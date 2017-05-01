Millions hit the streets in worldwide May Day rallies People across the world participate in demonstrations to mark the May 1 International Workers' Day. 01 May 2017 15:23 GMT | Human Rights, Business & Economy, Asia, Europe, Middle East Workers and activists marked International Workers' Day, or May Day, around the world with defiant rallies and marches for better pay and working conditions. May 1 is celebrated as the International Labor Day or May Day across the world. Here, garment workers shout slogans as they participate in a rally in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. [A.M. Ahad/AP Photo] Several thousand protesters gathered outside Greece's parliament as May Day rallies kicked off around the country to protest against more austerity measures imposed by bailout lenders. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Photo] People march in the centre of the Spanish city of Barcelona. [Manu Fernandez/AP Photo] Russians dance as they parade on Red Square to mark May Day in the capital, Moscow. [Ivan Sekretarev/AP Photo] More than a 1,000 Cambodian workers staged a rally in Phnom Penh under the topic of "Living Wage Rights" to demand better working conditions. [Heng Sinith/AP Photo] Thousands of workers attended a May Day rally in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, urging the government to raise minimum wages, ban outsourcing practices, provide free healthcare and improve working conditions for workers in the country. [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo] Turkish police arrest demonstrators as they march in Istanbul. Security forces prevented leftist groups trying to reach the city's iconic Taksim Square to celebrate May Day. [Lefteris Pitarakis/AP Photo] People in Manila carry a mock coffin to protest the continuing killings under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drug as they march towards the presidential Palace. As in previous years, workers marked May Day with calls for higher wages and an end to the so-called "Endo" or contractualisation. [Bullit Marquez/AP Photo] People attend an event to mark International Workers Day in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. [handout KCNA/Reuters] Morris dancers perform during May Day celebrations outside Radcliffe Camera as the sun rises over Oxford, Britain. [Dylan Martinez/Reuters] Taiwanese workers hold placards with the words "Demand Protection for Elderly Lives" during a Labor Day rally in Taipei. [Chiang Ying-ying/AP Photo]