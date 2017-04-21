Week in pictures: Kashmir protests to Palestine rally From protests in Kashmir and Venezuela to a rally in Palestine and celebrations in Turkey, here is the week in photos. 21 Apr 2017 15:48 GMT | Humanitarian crises, Human Rights, Arts & Culture Asylum seekers are rescued in the Mediterranean Sea by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station. [Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters] "For Peace and Stability in the World": a parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, the country's late founder. [Wong Maye-E/AP Photo] Pope Francis delivers an Easter Sunday address from the main balcony of St Peter's Basilica, the Vatican. [L'Osservatore Romano/AP Photo] Riot police clash with opposition demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all protests" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. [Marco Bello/Reuters] Clashes erupt in Srinigar, Kashmir as hundreds of college students took to the streets to protest a police raid on their school in southern Pulwama town, in which at least 50 students were injured. [Danish Ismail/Reuters] Aya Hijazi, founder of an NGO helping street children, inside a holding cell in a Cairo courthouse as she faces a trial on charges of human trafficking - in which she was later acquitted. [Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters] Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul celebrate a "Yes" victory in the constitutional referendum that will grant sweeping powers to the presidency. [Yagiz Karahan/Reuters] Palestinians hold pictures of relatives held in Israeli jails during a rally marking Palestinian Prisoner Day in the West Bank city of Nablus. [Abed Omar Qusini/Reuters] The remains of a burned bus in Fortaleza, Brazil. According to local media, about 20 buses were torched over two days in retaliation for the alleged transfer of prisoners held in prisons there. [Paulo Whitaker/Reuters] An infant lies on the back of a woman as she performs a ritual while worshipping Shitala, the Hindu goddess known for curing diseases, in Kolkata, India. [Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]