Syrian refugees in Lebanon struggling with health needs

In 2011, the popular uprising against the rule of President Bashar al-Assad had major consequences, one of which is forcing millions of Syrians to flee the country. Lebanon, already struggling under complex political and socioeconomic fragility, is currently hosting the largest number of refugees per capita.

Marj El Khohk informal refugees' camp is located in the Khiam Valley in south Lebanon. Around 500 Syrian families live there under very poor conditions. Most of them are farmers originally from Aleppo and its environs.

When they arrived at the camp five years ago, they were registered by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR); but a year ago, the registration of newcomers stopped.

In response, humanitarian organisations had to initiate strategic plans to deal with this situation, and in 2012, Amel Association launched an emergency plan to respond to the Syrian crisis, in cooperation with international and local organisations.

In Marj El Khohk, Amel Association is supporting the refugees in covering their primary health needs.