Saving China's pandas

Are pandas destined to survive only in captivity?

| | China, Asia, Environment

There are now more pandas in zoos around the world than ever before. Thanks to developments in artificial insemination, captive panda populations have grown to more than 450.

Despite this, some wildlife experts warn that the species is in grave danger.

Human encroachment from housing developments and mining present a major threat to wild panda populations.

101 East reporter Steve Chao travelled to one of the largest panda breeding centres in China to find out if captive pandas can ever return to the wild. 

Recommended

Content on this website is for general information purposes only. Your comments are provided by your own free will and you take sole responsibility for any direct or indirect liability. You hereby provide us with an irrevocable, unlimited, and global license for no consideration to use, reuse, delete or publish comments, in accordance with Community Rules & Guidelines and Terms and Conditions.

MORE FROM AL JAZEERA
MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES