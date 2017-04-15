North Korea marks late leader's 105th birthday

North Korea has marked the 105th birthday of late founding leader and "eternal president" Kim Il-sung with a massive military parade in the capital Pyongyang.
Thousands of soldiers and military vehicles took part in the celebration on Saturday to the accompaniment of marching-band music in front of a large applauding audience.
Kim Jong-un - Kim Il-sung's grandson - inspected the parade, saluting passing soldiers.
The event also appeared to feature a new intercontinental ballistic missile and prototypes of submarine-launched missiles.
Kim Il-sung's birthday is known as the "Day of the Sun" and is the most important national holiday in North Korea.
