North Korea marks late leader's 105th birthday

Huge parade sees thousands of soldiers and weapons, including wide range of missiles during march through Pyongyang.

North Korea has marked the 105th birthday of late founding leader and "eternal president" Kim Il-sung with a massive military parade in the capital Pyongyang.

Thousands of soldiers and military vehicles took part in the celebration on Saturday to the accompaniment of marching-band music in front of a large applauding audience.

Kim Jong-un - Kim Il-sung's grandson - inspected the parade, saluting passing soldiers.

The event also appeared to feature a new intercontinental ballistic missile and prototypes of submarine-launched missiles.

Kim Il-sung's birthday is known as the "Day of the Sun" and is the most important national holiday in North Korea.

