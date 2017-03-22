The week's weather in pictures

March signals the change of seasons around the world - and with that a change of weather.

| Weather

From a snowstorm that brought millions in the northeastern US to a standstill, to deadly flooding in Burundi, here is this week's weather in pictures.

