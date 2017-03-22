The week's weather in pictures March signals the change of seasons around the world - and with that a change of weather. 22 Mar 2017 06:25 GMT | Weather From a snowstorm that brought millions in the northeastern US to a standstill, to deadly flooding in Burundi, here is this week's weather in pictures. A beautiful spring day to enjoy food and conversation in Kiev, Ukraine. [Sergei SupinksyAFP] New York's Manhattan fared better than most after a freak winter storm shut down the northeast US. [Timothy A. ClaryAFP] Midfielder Christian Marrugo, of Colombia's Independiente Medellin, doesn't let a little wet grass and wet weather stop him. [Camilo Gil/AFP] Displaced Iraqis in Mosul deal with the rain and mud at the Hammam al-Alil camp. [Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP] A change of weather in France was welcomed by residents in Nantes. [Loic Venance/AFP] Heavy rain and floods in Burundi destroyed more than 100 houses and left at least six people dead. [AFP] A warm late winter caused the cherry blossoms to bloom early in Washington, DC, but were then damaged by a strong winter storm. [Saul Loeb/AFP] The wild mustard flowers are ablaze with colour across the Gaza Strip, Palestine. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]