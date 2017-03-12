Mobile courts give hope to displaced Iraqis

The courts offer assistance in obtaining essential civil identification documents for families who have fled ISIL.

| | ISIS, Iraq, Middle East, IDPs

Judges in Iraq have been holding court sessions inside camps for internally displaced people (IDPs), in an effort to help families to rebuild their lives.

People who have fled Mosul now face bureaucratic battles to be freed from the residual effects of living under the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group (ISIL, also known as ISIS). Mobile courts began visiting IDP camps in December to provide much-needed services for families and individuals seeking to obtain essential civil identification documents.

The courts operate with the support and cooperation of QANDIL, a Swedish humanitarian aid organisation that works in partnership with the United Nations refugee agency. QANDIL provides legal assistance to IDPs to facilitate the issuance of documents related to births, deaths, marriages and divorces.

As IDPs are restricted from leaving the camps, the mobile courts serve as an important conduit to the court system.

"In the beginning, it was kind of strange to open a court inside the camp," Aram Abdulkareem, a legal team leader in QANDIL's Khabat office, told Al Jazeera. "We suggested it, and at first they didn't take it seriously. But one of the judges said it was a great idea, and the whole thing started from there."

With the approval of the Nineveh Appeal Court, the courts began operating in the government-run Khazer M1 camp in December. After approximately a month based there, the Iraqi government suggested that the courts be transferred to al-Hamdaniya district. Mobile teams have now been assembled to visit three IDP camps once a week.

Recommended

Content on this website is for general information purposes only. Your comments are provided by your own free will and you take sole responsibility for any direct or indirect liability. You hereby provide us with an irrevocable, unlimited, and global license for no consideration to use, reuse, delete or publish comments, in accordance with Community Rules & Guidelines and Terms and Conditions.

MORE FROM AL JAZEERA
Media Theorised

Media Theorised

In our latest online series we showcase the key works of five big thinkers from around the world – Noam Chomsky, Edward Said, Marshall McLuhan, Roland Barthes and Stuart Hall - whose theories on the media will sharpen your critical tools when you next consume the news.

MUST-SEE PROGRAMMES